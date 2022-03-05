March 10, 2022 -- Why are teenage boys obsessed with bulking up?

While the effects of Instagram on girls’ body image has long been documented -- an article in The Wall Street Journal that was published this fall reported that Facebook knew Instagram was toxic for teen girls -- teenage boys are under just as much pressure.

For adolescent boys, the goal is often to get superhero-size buff -- and this is leading to anxiety, stress, selfies, and, often, obsessive staring in the mirror to assess their “pec” progress.

So- called bigorexia -- or extreme gym time, excessive focus on protein diets, and intense muscle-building goals -- has hit new and concerning levels, according to a recent New York Times report.

Whether it’s the pandemic or TikTok that’s to blame, teen boys are pushing hard to achieve six-pack abs, with one-third of them in the U.S. trying to bulk up, according to a study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health. What’s more, 22% reported they’re engaging in muscle-enhancing behavior, including excess exercise, taking supplements or steroids, or eating more to bulk up, according to a study published in the International Journal of Eating Disorders.