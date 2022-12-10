A Teen Girl's Diet Could Impact Her Odds for Menstrual Pain

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While working on a senior research project as part of her undergraduate degree from Rutgers University, Serah Sannoh decided to analyze peer-reviewed studies on diet and menstrual period pain, partly because of her own struggles with the issue.



What did she find? Sannoh reported in her new study that her research showed foods high in omega-6 fatty acids promoted inflammation, a key culprit in menstrual pain, whereas a diet high in foods with omega-3 fatty acids reduced inflammation.

Menstrual pain, also known as dysmenorrhea, happens when muscles in the uterus contract. Prostaglandins, chemicals involved in inflammatory responses, make matters worse.

“I would just suggest that young women take a look at your lifestyle and the diet that you have, dietary behaviors, and see if there are any changes that could help improve the pain that they experience,” said Sannoh, now a medical student at Temple University in Philadelphia.

While 90% of adolescent girls report menstrual pain, many don’t seek treatment. It is a leading cause of school absences for young women, according to the study.