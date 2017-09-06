Keeping Your Driving Teen Focused on the Road

By Maureen Salamon

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Oct. 24, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- A 17-year-old Minnesota teen runs a red light, killing a father and his 10-year-old daughter.

A 16-year-old Missouri girl -- her driver's license only days old -- dies when she turns onto a road and is slammed by a tractor-trailer.

A 16-year-old Maine teen breaks her neck after crashing her vehicle.

What do all of these recent tragedies have in common? The young drivers had all been suspected of texting while behind the wheel. The problem of distracted driving among teens continues, with public service campaigns aiming a spotlight on the issue to raise awareness among teenagers and their parents.

"Distraction is really something that's no surprise, since teens are connected to their cellphones," said Rich Romer. He's state relations manager for the American Automobile Association in Washington, D.C.

"But we've found that while only 6 percent of teens ages 16 to 18 say it's acceptable to text or email while driving ... 34 percent have sent one while driving in the last month," Romer added. "This 'do-as-I-say, not-as-I-do' culture permeates all the way down to our youth."

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among teenagers in the United States, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Distracted driving claimed 3,450 lives in 2016 alone, with teen drivers accounting for the highest percentage of all drivers reported as distracted at the time of the fatal crash. Another 400,000 people were injured in distracted driving incidents in 2015.

Other startling statistics: According to TeenSafe, a smartphone control and monitoring service for parents, texting while driving raises a teenager's risk for having an auto accident by 400 percent. And 40 percent of teens have said they were passengers in a car while the driver -- who may have included their own parent -- was using his or her smartphone.

But a 2016 AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety study revealed that the top distraction for teen drivers isn't their cellphone, but the presence of other passengers, who often are teenage friends. Other passengers accounted for 15 percent of teen driver accidents, according to the research, while 12 percent stemmed from texting or talking on a smartphone.