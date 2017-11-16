Weight-Loss Surgery Beats Meds for Obese Teens

WEDNESDAY, March 14, 2018 (HealthDay News) Weight-loss surgery may help severely obese teens with type 2 diabetes far more than medication and lifestyle changes alone, new research suggests.

A small analysis found that bariatric surgery did a "far better" job than drug and lifestyle management in achieving significant weight loss and reversing diabetes, said study lead author Dr. Thomas Inge.

His investigation -- involving 93 teens in all -- found surgical treatment was associated with significantly better blood sugar control, reduced risk markers for heart disease and stroke, and improved kidney function.

This is important information because more than 5,000 Americans under age 20 are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes every year. And youth-onset diabetes appears more aggressive than diabetes diagnosed in adults, according to background notes with the study.

"During the last few decades, the prevalence of type 2 diabetes has substantially increased in the pediatric age groups," said Inge, chief of pediatric surgery at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

This is coupled with a fourfold increase in childhood obesity as well, he added.

Weight-loss surgery seem to have an edge over traditional obesity treatment for several reasons, Inge pointed out.

Type 2 diabetes in teens "is extremely difficult to treat," he said.

But "adult and animal studies of surgery for type 2 diabetes show that surgery not only decreases the size of the stomach but also results in a major change in pancreatic function and improvement in overall metabolism," Inge said.

Compliance is less of an issue, too. "You can't forget to take surgery every day as you can pills and insulin injections," he added.

Surgery also appears to do more to reduce insulin resistance, said Inge, and "to enhance the body's own ability to fight diabetes." It does this by improving signaling between the intestine, pancreas and liver, he noted.

"Medical treatments simply cannot do some of these things as effectively as surgical treatments," Inge said.

The researchers first analyzed a bariatric surgery study involving 30 patients age 19 or younger. All had type 2 diabetes and a body mass index (BMI) of 35 or more, which is severely obese (for example, a 5-foot-9 boy age 17 who weighs around 240 has a BMI of 35). All underwent either laparoscopic gastric bypass or laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy.