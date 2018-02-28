'Cutting,' Self-Harm Raise Suicide Risk for Teens

MONDAY, March 19, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Young people treated for self-inflicted injuries face a far higher-than-average risk of suicide in the next year, a new study finds.

Among teenagers and young adults diagnosed with a "self-harm" injury, the risk of suicide in the next year was nearly 27 times higher than the U.S. norm, researchers found.

Certain young people were at particular risk -- including Native Americans, males and those who'd used especially violent means of self-harm, including guns.

It's been known that kids who self-harm can face a heightened risk of suicide. But health experts said the new findings help pinpoint some of the most vulnerable groups.

"When young people self-harm, it can be a sign of serious mental health distress," said lead researcher Dr. Mark Olfson. He's a professor of psychiatry at Columbia University Medical Center in New York City.

This study, he said, "helps us identify particularly high-risk groups who require close follow-up in the year following self-harm."

Olfson and his colleagues reported the findings online March 19 in the journal Pediatrics.

Statistics suggest that about 1 percent of people self-harm -- usually beginning in adolescence or early adulthood, according to the U.S. Department of Health.

This study defined "self-harm" as self-inflicted injuries that may or may not have had suicidal intent. The injuries ranged from cutting and burning to poisoning and gunshot wounds.

In the case of young people who used especially violent methods, there is a good chance the initial injury was a suicide attempt, according to Lori Evans. She is a clinical assistant professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at NYU Langone Health in New York City.

"But it's not clear from the data," said Evans, who reviewed the study.

Regardless, the findings highlight an important point, according to Evans.

"When you see signs of self-harming behaviors in kids, you do want to act quickly to address it," she said.

"The younger we get kids, the better," Evans said. If they get help, she explained, it's possible to keep self-harming incidents from becoming a "pattern of behavior."