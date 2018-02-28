Too Much Facebook, Instagram Can Be Tough on Girls

TUESDAY, March 20, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Could it be time for younger girls to cut back on their use of social media?

Perhaps, suggests a new study that reports that pre-teen and young teen girls who spend too much time on Facebook, Instagram and other social media might wind up feeling worse about themselves.

Girls are much more active on social media early in their adolescence, and the time they spend there appears to reduce their happiness and lower their sense of well-being, the researchers said.

"We found that girls who interacted more on social media at age 10 had worse social and emotional difficulties at age 15," said Cara Booker, a research fellow with the University of Essex in the United Kingdom. "There were no similar findings for boys."

In this study, Booker and her colleagues tracked nearly 9,900 British boys and girls who participated in a long-term study of British households. Their social media use was tracked via questionnaire, while two separate scales were used to gauge their happiness and test for emotional or behavioral problems.

By age 13, about half of the girls were interacting on social media for more than an hour a day, compared to just a third of boys, researchers found.

Girls remained the primary users of social media as they grew older. By age 15, 59 percent of girls and 46 percent of boys interacted on social media for at least an hour a day.

This heavy use of social media appeared to take a toll on their emotional health, researchers found.

Happiness scores decreased for girls in association with their social media use between age 10 and 15, the study showed. At the same time, scores related to emotional problems increased in girls. But the study did not prove that heavy social media use caused emotional problems.

"While boys experienced fewer social and emotional difficulties as they got older, girls experienced more difficulties," Booker said. "Both boys and girls experienced decreases in happiness between the ages of 10 and 15, and girls experienced greater decreases than boys."