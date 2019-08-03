Mumps Outbreak Reported at Temple U.

Ten confirmed cases of mumps, six probable cases, and a case under investigation have been reported at Temple University in Philadelphia.

The university reported the first case of the contagious, vaccine-preventable disease on Feb. 28 but did not say how many people were infected, CNN reported.

The new update was provided by Christopher Vito, associate director of public relations at Temple.

Mumps is caused by virus that's spread through saliva or mucus by coughing, sneezing or talking, sharing eating utensils or cups, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. It can also spread when someone touches items or surfaces that have been touched by an infected person, CNN reported.

Swollen, tender glands under the ears are common among people with mumps, and other symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite. But not all infected people develop symptoms.