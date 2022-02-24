April 26, 2022 – For Jennifer, a 16-year-old girl from South Carolina, the lockdown phase of the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t a big deal.

An only child, she’s close to her parents and was happy to spend more time with them when they were all stuck at home. But when Jennifer (who asked that her real name not be used due to privacy concerns) started virtual high school in 2020, she began to have depression.

“She started high school from her bedroom at a brand-new school with no friends,” says her mom, Misty Simons. “And since then, it’s been really hard for her to make friends.”

Even as society has reopened, Simons says her daughter is grappling with the emotional toll of the pandemic. Although she’s been in therapy for anxiety since the sixth grade, the isolation pushed her into depression. And that depression, she believes, “is 100% COVID.”

Jennifer’s situation is all too common as experts warn of an uptick in mental health challenges in teens across the board. It’s unclear whether the disruption of the pandemic is a blip on the radar or the early signs of a generation permanently stunted in its social and mental health development.