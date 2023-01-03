Vaping Tobacco or Weed Appears Tied to Higher Anxiety in Teens

WEDNESDAY, March 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- For decades, people turned to cigarettes in times of stress. Now, a preliminary study hints that young people are using vaping in the same way.

The study, of nearly 2,000 U.S. teenagers and young adults, found that those who vaped nicotine or marijuana were more likely to report anxiety, depression or suicidal thoughts. In fact, a majority of vapers said they'd suffered anxiety or depression symptoms in the past week, while over half had contemplated suicide in the past year.

The findings leave open the chicken-and-egg question.

"One of the challenges is in teasing out the cause and effect," said Loren Wold, a professor in the Colleges of Nursing and Medicine at Ohio State University.

Many of the young people surveyed explicitly said they'd started vaping to deal with depression -- including one-third of those who vaped marijuana.



That's worrying, Wold said, since no one would consider vaping a healthy coping strategy.